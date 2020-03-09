Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 0.8% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,579 shares of company stock worth $20,264,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $9.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.00. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

