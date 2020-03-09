Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

AMT traded down $13.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,962. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $180.44 and a one year high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.