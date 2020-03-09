Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $20.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $20,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $10.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.93. The stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average of $143.00. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $125.28 and a 12-month high of $156.45.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

