Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,231,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

