Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $9.79 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,296 shares of company stock worth $17,449,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $10.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,753,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,734,366. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.44 and its 200-day moving average is $197.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $516.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.