Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $18.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.22. 26,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,687. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.