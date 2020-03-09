Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 3,672 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 0.8% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $9.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.45. The stock had a trading volume of 48,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,820. The company has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.