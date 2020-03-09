Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 5,513 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,105,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,107,000 after purchasing an additional 87,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,768,000 after purchasing an additional 369,360 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,403,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,521,000 after buying an additional 257,334 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,047,000 after purchasing an additional 189,448 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,622 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,636. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

