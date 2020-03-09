Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 579 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,870,000.

DIA traded down $15.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.06. 553,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.79 and its 200 day moving average is $276.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $247.00 and a 52 week high of $295.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.8039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $9.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

