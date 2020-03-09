Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 6,848 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 287,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,729. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17.

