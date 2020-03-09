Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 685 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

NYSE ROP traded down $22.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.02. 336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,567. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.72. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $315.09 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

