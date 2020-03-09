Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $14.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.04. 607,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.93 and its 200-day moving average is $293.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $292.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

