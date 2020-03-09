Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,427. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35.

