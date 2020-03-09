Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 616 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $12.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.53 and a 200 day moving average of $186.11. The stock has a market cap of $366.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.