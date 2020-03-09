Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 641 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.7% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $40,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,913,000 after purchasing an additional 183,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 234,399 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,255,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,556 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $14.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.98. 213,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,648,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $169.27 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

