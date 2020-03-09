Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $2.58 on Monday, hitting $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,771,219. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.