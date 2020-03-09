Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.29% from the company’s previous close.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

PAGP stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 113,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.26. Plains GP has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 213,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,466.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 165,187 shares of company stock worth $2,520,931. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Plains GP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 58,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

