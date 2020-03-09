Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLXS. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

PLXS stock traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $63.07. 10,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,595. Plexus has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

