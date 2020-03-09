POA Network (POA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $680,941.00

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and HitBTC. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

