POA (POA) Price Hits $0.0152 on Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. POA has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $128,112.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, POA has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

