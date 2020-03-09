Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. Has $2.09 Million Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)

Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,743 shares during the quarter. Kala Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.5% of Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. owned 1.64% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KALA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of KALA stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, reaching $7.90. 416,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,046. The company has a market cap of $231.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $8.92.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

