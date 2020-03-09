Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. Has $85.62 Million Stock Holdings in Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. cut its stake in Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,214,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,121 shares during the period. Phunware comprises approximately 62.3% of Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. owned about 8.07% of Phunware worth $85,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Phunware by 649.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phunware by 1,049.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 67,374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

PHUN traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Phunware Inc has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $72.76.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

