Polis Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Polis has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00007280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, STEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. Polis has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $9,428.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,709,010 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

