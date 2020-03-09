Polymath Market Cap Tops $13.71 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, DDEX and UEX. Polymath has a market capitalization of $13.71 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027844 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,175,816 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Bitbns, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, UEX, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, LATOKEN, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

