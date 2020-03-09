Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Pool has increased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Pool has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pool to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of Pool stock opened at $224.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.80. Pool has a 12 month low of $154.16 and a 12 month high of $238.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pool will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital began coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.60.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.