Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Shoals Capital Management LP

Shoals Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Popular comprises approximately 9.8% of Shoals Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shoals Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Popular worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $5.47 on Monday, reaching $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. Popular Inc has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

