Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.16 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Populous has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $22.16 million and $5.55 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Binance, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Mercatox and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.