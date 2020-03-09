Precigen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 12,314 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,501% compared to the typical volume of 769 call options.

Shares of Precigen stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,316 shares.



Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

