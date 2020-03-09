Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) vs. Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PESXQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) and Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

This table compares Precision Drilling and Pioneer Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling $1.05 billion 0.15 $4.99 million N/A N/A Pioneer Energy Services $590.10 million 0.00 -$49.01 million ($0.52) -0.04

Precision Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Energy Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.2% of Precision Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Precision Drilling and Pioneer Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling 1 3 10 0 2.64 Pioneer Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Precision Drilling presently has a consensus price target of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 269.05%. Given Precision Drilling’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than Pioneer Energy Services.

Volatility & Risk

Precision Drilling has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Energy Services has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Drilling and Pioneer Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling 0.43% -0.06% -0.03% Pioneer Energy Services -11.67% -41.91% -8.22%

Summary

Precision Drilling beats Pioneer Energy Services on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segment's services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment. As of December 31, 2018, this segment operated 236 land drilling rigs, including 117 in Canada; 102 in the United States; 5 in Kuwait; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment provides well completion, workover, abandonment, and re-entry preparation services, as well as snubbing units for pressure control services and equipment rentals to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and wastewater treatment units. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment. This segment operated 198 well completion and workover service rigs, and 12 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 1,700 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 22 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. On March 1, 2020, Pioneer Energy Services Corp., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.