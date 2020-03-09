Primecoin (XPM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $7,148.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,932,393 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

