Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,962,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,996,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 221,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after buying an additional 217,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $7.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.98. The company had a trading volume of 188,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,198. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

