Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $83,174,000 after buying an additional 71,966 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 68,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $10.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,138,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,954,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.44. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus raised their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

