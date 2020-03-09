Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 324.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 105.3% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $2.34 on Monday, hitting $34.69. 67,778,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,631,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

