Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 1,710 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $8.27 on Monday, reaching $84.52. 39,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,456. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average of $102.68.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

