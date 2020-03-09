Private Portfolio Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,037.2% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,387,000. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.30. 10,782,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,493,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $374.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

