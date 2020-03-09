Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,628,000 after buying an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $11.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.29. The stock had a trading volume of 49,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average of $131.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

