Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 1,648 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 872,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,445,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 722,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,326 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 583,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 381,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $16.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.54. 10,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,491. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.83 and a fifty-two week high of $211.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

