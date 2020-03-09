Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

MUB traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.58. The stock had a trading volume of 293,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,764. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.90 and a twelve month high of $117.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.58.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

