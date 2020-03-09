Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 232.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,504,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,125,000 after acquiring an additional 974,555 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.95. 282,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,289,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.73. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $300.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

