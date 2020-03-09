Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Hamel Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.0% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 441.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 182,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 16.9% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 303,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $116.64 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

