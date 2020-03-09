Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Cut by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,889 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $129,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,107,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,735. The stock has a market cap of $300.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $98.51 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

