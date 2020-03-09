Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after buying an additional 1,177,862 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,899,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,263,000 after buying an additional 1,107,150 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after buying an additional 974,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,036,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

