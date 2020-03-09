Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after buying an additional 1,177,862 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,899,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,263,000 after buying an additional 1,107,150 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,947,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,268,000 after buying an additional 1,026,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.22. 550,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,289,439. The firm has a market cap of $300.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

