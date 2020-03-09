ProCurrency Price Reaches $0.0000 (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One ProCurrency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ProCurrency has a market cap of $1,882.00 and $1,187.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProCurrency has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.02815007 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Coin Profile

PROC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,443,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,368,826 coins. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

