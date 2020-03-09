Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $106,931,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,135,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,628,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,823,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,985,000 after purchasing an additional 864,621 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $4.23 on Monday, reaching $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 94,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

