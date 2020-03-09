Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PGNY traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.16. 595,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,411. Progyny has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 210.55.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

