Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUMP. Evercore ISI cut shares of Propetro to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Propetro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

NYSE PUMP traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,138. Propetro has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $807.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65.

Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

