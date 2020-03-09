Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Propetro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Propetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.46. 128,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,138. Propetro has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $807.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

