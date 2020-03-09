Propy (PRO) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,822.00

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Propy has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Propy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000965 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Huobi and Livecoin. Propy has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $8,822.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Propy is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.