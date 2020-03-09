ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 120,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.20.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,643 shares of company stock valued at $23,203,176 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $16.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.93. 129,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.17.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

